Advertising

It's exhausting being a person in this cruel world in these depressing times, and things can feel hopeless. But there is still a lot to be happy about, namely, the existence of puppies, babies, and wholesome memes.

What is the definition of wholesome, you ask? This exchange is the definition of wholesome.

NBC

Silence your cynical soul and lets look at some cute things the internet has to offer.

1. This dad's enthusiasm.

Reddit
Advertising

2. These new BFFs.

Imgur

3. This adorable move.

Reddit

4. This family portrait.

5. These lovebirds.

Advertising

6. This apology.

7. This mystery.

8. This kindergarten couple.

9. These twins.

Advertising

10. This coronation.

11. This toilet.

Reddit

12. This ravioli.

13. This teamwork.

Advertising

14. This VIDEO.

15. This transformation.

16. This cheesecake.

17. This Dan.

Reddit
Advertising

18. This model.

19. This wedding.

20. These princesses.

21. This dad move.

Advertising

22. This doggo.

Reddit

23. This wallpaper.

Reddit

24. This graffiti.

Reddit

25. This search.

Reddit
Advertising

26. This secret.

FOX

27. This luck.

Reddit

28. This encouragement.

Reddit

29. This new friendship.

Reddit
Advertising

30. This doctor.

Reddit

31. This welcome.

Reddit
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.