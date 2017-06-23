Advertising

It's exhausting being a person in this cruel world in these depressing times, and things can feel hopeless. But there is still a lot to be happy about, namely, the existence of puppies, babies, and wholesome memes.

What is the definition of wholesome, you ask? This exchange is the definition of wholesome.

NBC

Silence your cynical soul and lets look at some cute things the internet has to offer.

1. This dad's enthusiasm.

2. These new BFFs.

3. This adorable move.

4. This family portrait.

5. These lovebirds.

they're talking about each other im gonna melt pic.twitter.com/xkeSXZP12X — sham (@KlNGsham) June 18, 2017

6. This apology.

Taped inside the fridge when I just opened it up 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZNCsvt1Usv — i break 🍞, ribs, 💵 (@HeyMrsJay) June 17, 2017

7. This mystery.

I CANT BELIEVE THIS JUST HAPPENED TO ME IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/TiDD8NoFi8 — Stephne Tate (@quailtea) May 26, 2017

8. This kindergarten couple.

My sister graduated from Kindergarten today, she's been talking about this little boy all year. Guess that's her boyfriend 😂🙄💕 pic.twitter.com/X6PSd2SMjs — cutegirlgee (@oneliddoflacka) May 25, 2017

9. These twins.

My mom left my twin brother n sister like this then WHEN SHE GOT BACK from picking up my sister from school, THEY ENDED UP LIKE THAT 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/wHE9vdzMFt — mariah elena ✨ (@mmryaah) May 22, 2017

10. This coronation.

Actual text from my Uber driver. Apparently he is proclaiming that he is the King of all burgers in the land. pic.twitter.com/E3elx7mdmC — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) October 17, 2015

11. This toilet.

12. This ravioli.

are we gonna talk about how baby sting rays look like haunted ravioli pic.twitter.com/nQEQoiyhdZ — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) May 9, 2017

13. This teamwork.

I'm pretty sure they don't even know each other #FinalsWeek pic.twitter.com/CW02z2ndBc — StrandMan (@rogerstrand97) May 8, 2017

14. This VIDEO.

I'm high and can't stop watching this send help pic.twitter.com/PpQzXk357e — killa jake (@chiIIjake) March 22, 2017

15. This transformation.

16. This cheesecake.

When your cheesecake recipe tells you to "chill in the fridge for 1hr" pic.twitter.com/uPuDgRRiws — Fimrod (@fimrod2) April 18, 2017

17. This Dan.

18. This model.

I WANNA KNOW WHY my sis let my daughter take these selfies .... LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/7JGmJIPhLN — INVISIBLE WOMAN (@rebecafx_) January 5, 2017

19. This wedding.

my parents invited all their friends & family to a costume party then when people got there they found out it was actually their wedding pic.twitter.com/rck6JUwkY3 — lexie (@lexie_roessler) October 31, 2016

20. These princesses.

So Daisy just met Belle..and Belle asked if we had plans after...when we said no, she said "Great! What if I take you on a tour of France?"😭 pic.twitter.com/UKmCJOx6OD — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) April 16, 2017

21. This dad move.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — lucinda ☻ (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

22. This doggo.

23. This wallpaper.

24. This graffiti.

25. This search.

26. This secret.

FOX

27. This luck.

28. This encouragement.

29. This new friendship.

30. This doctor.

31. This welcome.

