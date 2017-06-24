Advertising

Whenever you took a test in school the teacher said the same thing: "Eyes on your own paper, please." And the same principle applies in a world where everyone is absorbed in their smartphone at all time—now and then you can't help catching a glance of someone else's screen, but you shouldn't actively snoop on the stranger sitting next to you on public transportation.

Unless you're as shamelessly nosy as this guy, I guess.

Never have I seen someone so nosy 💀 pic.twitter.com/jKIDAlOZzA — 🤦🏾‍♀️ (@TropicanaMaia) June 21, 2017

Did this guy just lose his own phone? Or forget to bring his book? Is he actually an alien visiting from another planet, trying to figure out why we're all obsessed with these bright little rectangles (not to mention Abercrombie and Fitch)? In any event, Twitter had no shortage of replies for the situation.

@DJwoske the other day, a guy even told me to increase the brightness of my phone. — Elizabeth Tamuno (@TamunoElizabeth) June 22, 2017

Me looking at him pic.twitter.com/iiEmaDCdsV — July 8th ♋️❤️ (@ayeeyoslim) June 23, 2017

Gotta look at em like this & be ready to square up pic.twitter.com/o7pRdVuI2O — Black Panthress (@MichelleDeRossi) June 23, 2017

Lol get this man his own phone — Shane Reilly (@shaner142) June 22, 2017

When your girl say she's just texting some friends 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6LZrxpGJ6R — Clouded (@CloudedCharm) June 23, 2017

"Y'all got games on y'all phone" — BOY (@SpacemanKev) June 23, 2017

I'll look up at him like : pic.twitter.com/aGH0ayRoZT — 👑♥️ (@vibewitjada) June 22, 2017

I will just give him the phone. when he is done he should give me back. https://t.co/z2RhVJt76k — Alexander III (@Dantelex) June 23, 2017

when ur phone is dead but u have a personal responsibility to stay updated on the latest memes https://t.co/qXFgUUInUD — ⚰ Coffin Kitten 🐈 (@coffinkitten) June 24, 2017

when the TL poppin but you left your phone with your grandkids https://t.co/5jdBSebnB5 — chili mango (@dapisdope) June 22, 2017

Lol this is worse than stealing your neighbors Wi-Fi https://t.co/Xx15WXsuH8 — Erik (@ThatGuyEdub) June 22, 2017

The best part is knowing that at some point, he's gonna look at someone else's phone and see a photo of himself doing exactly that.

