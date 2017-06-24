Advertising

Whenever you took a test in school the teacher said the same thing: "Eyes on your own paper, please." And the same principle applies in a world where everyone is absorbed in their smartphone at all time—now and then you can't help catching a glance of someone else's screen, but you shouldn't actively snoop on the stranger sitting next to you on public transportation.

Unless you're as shamelessly nosy as this guy, I guess.

Did this guy just lose his own phone? Or forget to bring his book? Is he actually an alien visiting from another planet, trying to figure out why we're all obsessed with these bright little rectangles (not to mention Abercrombie and Fitch)? In any event, Twitter had no shortage of replies for the situation.

The best part is knowing that at some point, he's gonna look at someone else's phone and see a photo of himself doing exactly that.

