Life > Fashion & Beauty
Life > Fashion & Beauty
The armpit tattoo trend looks terribly painful.
Armpits are not the most attractive part of the body. For some, they are pretty much ignored unless they are being shaved or slathered with deodorant, and the rest of the time are thought of as stinky sweat caves. But now people everywhere are breathing new life into their pits by beautifying them with some pretty sweet armpit tattoos.
Let's say this all together: OUCH.
#Repost @atomic.amy (@get_repost) ・・・ Super crazy day today. Started a pretty crazy project today with Tabitha♡♡ thank you so much for being such a trooper today! Next session doing the other side ;) brave girl! It's really cute on you♡♡♡ #flower #flowertattoo #armpittattoo #tattoo #tattooist #tattooartist #ladytattooer #yeg #edmonton #alberta #canada #yegtattoos #yegtattoo #yegtattooer #yegtattooartist #edmontonartist #artist #eikon #eternalinks #eternalink #rotarymachine #rotarytattoomachine #neotatmachines @atomiczombietattoo
A post shared by Atomic Zombie (@atomiczombietattoo) on
Would you get an #armpittattoo ? It's the latest trend. 🙄🙄
A post shared by 103.5 KTU (@1035ktu) on
Who knew... while at Hellfest an article came out about armpit tattoos and I am in it!! Had these guys 7 yrs and 5 yrs as Birthday gifts to myself!! And Yes they hurt!! Thanks to @unilad for the mention!!! #armpittattoo #birthdaygifts #tattoos #smelltheroses #girlswithpiercings #girlswithtattoos #stretchedears #dermalpiercings #tattoosleeve #chain #colorfulhair #festival #festivallife #hellfest #metalfestival #metalhead
A post shared by Ainsley V. (@ainsleyv.13) on
Подмышки- любимое дело. Птичка для Натальи. #colortattoo#tattoo#btattooing#t2me#tattooartist#nature#tattoorussia#lineworktattoo#blackworkerssubmission#blackwork#linework#dotwork#blackart#blackinkedart#blxckink#tattoodo#tattoodobabes#graphic#graphictattoo#minimalism#tattoowork#tattooworkers#tattooblg#tattooblaga#blg#blgtattoo#bird#birdtattoo#armpittattoo
A post shared by Maria Orlova (@tatt.me) on
The #armpittattoo hashtag on Instagram yields over 7000 images of people showing off their underarm ink, and you can almost smell the images through your phone screen.
However, the armpit tattoo is more than just a trend, because, as your mother has probably reminded you several times before, tattoos are permanent (I bet you just read that in your mom's voice). Plus, people have been getting their pits tatted for forever, but leave it to those pesky millennials to steal the idea and make it go viral.
A post shared by @redlipsssgirl on
Crazy man Gordon going down the pit. Thank you!
A post shared by Tom (@mynameisthomasgibbs) on
Tattoo by Wes. Follow him at @txwesltd see more of his work. Hold Fast Tattoo, Monday - Saturday 1-11pm, Sunday 1-8pm 2919 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206 (214) 887-1471 www.hfdallas.tattoo #ftw #borntolose #skull @holdfasttattoos. #holdfasttattoos #holdfasttattoo #holdfastdallas #tattoo #traditional #traditionaltattoo #dallas #dallastattoo #dallastattoos #dallastattooer #dallastattooers #dallastattooartist #tats #armpittattoo
A post shared by Hold Fast Tattoos And Piercing (@holdfasttattoos) on
So will people actually get to see these tattoos? Uh, yeah! There are plenty of occasions to show 'em off.
1. While doing the wave at a baseball game.
2. While reaching for something on a high shelf.
3. While trying to catch a bouquet at a wedding.
4. While attempting to do pull ups.
5. While throwing your hands in the air like you just don't care.
Right I the sweet spot on Alaina by @disintegrationxvx she's still got a few spots left this week peeps! 🌻
A post shared by GOLD COAST TATTOOS (@gold_coast_tattoos) on
Jammed out this little armpit crabby tatty on @halley_rn tonight. Hope it didn't pinch too much. Lol. Wanna get something rad to start the summer off right? Text 951-275-2070 or email Justkeith@live.com to set up an appointment! Spanks for looking! #tattoo #tattoos #tattooer #tattooed #tattooist #tattooartist #girlytattoo #girlswithink #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #armpittattoo #ouch #crab #colortattoo #tradish #traditional #tradworkers #traditionaltattoo #traditionaltattoos #la #longbeach #newportbeach #huntingtonbeach #sealbeach #unionmachine #unionsupply #lunapigment #stilllifetattoo #tattooshurt @lunapigment @union_supply @unionmachine @stilllifetattoo
A post shared by Keith Feitelson (@tattooshurt) on
Armpit action on the brave Atanasio! From the last week @ Underskin Tattoo Lanciano Thank you! #tatuaggio #tatuaggio #tatuatoriitaliani #italiantattooartist #oldschooltattoo #oldschoolneverdies #tradtattoos #traditionaltattoo #traditionaltilldeath #colortattoo #spidertattoo #classictattoo #vintagetattoo #boldtattoo #brightandbold #boldandclean #armpittattoo
A post shared by Marco Tupone (@marco.tupone.tattooer) on
So pretty.
So stinky.
So painful.
#healedandhairy #rose #armpittattoo Now to add color! #femaletattooartist #womenwhotattoo #ladytattooers #orlando #florida #atomictattoos #floridamall
A post shared by Tessia Elise (@the.swamp.gypsy) on
Absolutely love this, it was worth all the pain! #armpittattoo #deathheadmothtattoo
A post shared by Louisa (@mortisha1985) on
Oh oh ohhhh so much pain, but worth it!!! Valía la pena pero que dolor !!! Gracias a @carlosslujan eres lo mejor!!! Siempre un placer 😍🌻 y gracias a @vasco7101985 for the placement idea and encouragement! Besos y golpes!!! 😘 @angrymomtattoo #tattoo #armpittattoo #girasol #sunflower #tattoedgirl
A post shared by Kerrico (@qrrico) on
Got to tattoo a group of friends yesterday. These girls are #bonkers #fun #armpittattoo #ouch #silly #matchingtattoos #friendtattoos #octopus #oldschooltattoo #bellinghamtattoo #bham #linework
A post shared by kaileewinterburn (@kaileewinterburn) on