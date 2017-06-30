Advertising

Finding the perfect shade of lipstick is hard, and there is no shame in asking for a second opinion when you are stuck between two colors. However, when Twitter user @poeticting posted these two side-by-side Milani Liquid Lipsticks with the caption "Men will deadass tell you these two are the same color", she probably didn't know she was inciting cosmetic controversy on the level of "The Dress."

Men will deadass tell you these two are the same color. pic.twitter.com/KBC2woTIzZ — 💛 (@poeticting) June 19, 2017

Before long, lipstick-wearers of Twitter starting asking their significant others which of the two colors they liked better and posting their replies. Surprise, surprise! Many men couldn't tell the difference between these two WILDLY different shades.

Gosh, the internet is such a great place to learn about new ways to annoy the ones we love.

Yo.... y'all got me all caught up with my man pic.twitter.com/yG2KQbXmdJ — katherine (@_Katherine233) June 20, 2017

i'm gonna give him points for thinking outside the box lol pic.twitter.com/AJPjMF8pyQ — Alishba (@alishbakamal) June 20, 2017

Ironically, OP's man passed the test with flying color.

And, for the record, so did a few others. Nice job, gentlemen!

He did it but I think we're about to fight 😅💛 pic.twitter.com/hXtUikOJXs — Eliyah M. (@eliyah_martinez) June 20, 2017

My nigga know too much I gotta stop taking him to the store with me pic.twitter.com/7lZSXPrI9L — Queen Baee (@QueenBillyne) June 19, 2017

I need to stop taking him to Sephora with me pic.twitter.com/dKpfHlnNEO — Karen 💞 (@karen_joselyne) June 20, 2017

Had to test mine 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GH64T88igu — Miss Bitchie (@keepingupwitvah) June 19, 2017

Others came close and put forth a strong effort.

Either way, hilarity ensued.

And for those who still can't see the difference between the two Milani Liquid Lipsticks (which, btw, are super affordable and last forever, so eat your heart out, Kylie), here is the proof :

They look even more different swatched.

Go on and ask your significant other which lipstick they prefer. Do they pass the test?

