Life > Fashion & Beauty
Boyfriends of Twitter think that these two lipsticks are the same color. Wrong.
Finding the perfect shade of lipstick is hard, and there is no shame in asking for a second opinion when you are stuck between two colors. However, when Twitter user @poeticting posted these two side-by-side Milani Liquid Lipsticks with the caption "Men will deadass tell you these two are the same color", she probably didn't know she was inciting cosmetic controversy on the level of "The Dress."
Men will deadass tell you these two are the same color. pic.twitter.com/KBC2woTIzZ— 💛 (@poeticting) June 19, 2017
Before long, lipstick-wearers of Twitter starting asking their significant others which of the two colors they liked better and posting their replies. Surprise, surprise! Many men couldn't tell the difference between these two WILDLY different shades.
Gosh, the internet is such a great place to learn about new ways to annoy the ones we love.
Yo.... y'all got me all caught up with my man pic.twitter.com/yG2KQbXmdJ— katherine (@_Katherine233) June 20, 2017
fail pic.twitter.com/GOs4OGIqsf— Penny Proud ✊🏾✊🏿 (@andynedelrey) June 19, 2017
🤦🏽♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/2WEkT8z3mJ— Kiara Hernandez (@kiarahoops) June 20, 2017
YES 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OcYYwEAeIM— Maria (@sm00chi3_) June 19, 2017
i'm gonna give him points for thinking outside the box lol pic.twitter.com/AJPjMF8pyQ— Alishba (@alishbakamal) June 20, 2017
😑👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/CMTBYIPGf3— chicken head (@anothermadeline) June 20, 2017
Ironically, OP's man passed the test with flying color.
girl my mans passed 😭 pic.twitter.com/99gO34WYtv— 💛 (@poeticting) June 19, 2017
And, for the record, so did a few others. Nice job, gentlemen!
LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/NYmpNw1mOj— sab (@nvmsabrina) June 20, 2017
He did it but I think we're about to fight 😅💛 pic.twitter.com/hXtUikOJXs— Eliyah M. (@eliyah_martinez) June 20, 2017
My nigga know too much I gotta stop taking him to the store with me pic.twitter.com/7lZSXPrI9L— Queen Baee (@QueenBillyne) June 19, 2017
I need to stop taking him to Sephora with me pic.twitter.com/dKpfHlnNEO— Karen 💞 (@karen_joselyne) June 20, 2017
He passed pic.twitter.com/KmkWtJQV5W— BrownTing (@a1_char) June 20, 2017
Had to test mine 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GH64T88igu— Miss Bitchie (@keepingupwitvah) June 19, 2017
Others came close and put forth a strong effort.
oml pic.twitter.com/w0ef02DUS7— anyssa beth🌻 (@nyss420) June 20, 2017
Either way, hilarity ensued.
Dead pic.twitter.com/zgidLlTBE3— Shiloh (@ShilohhhhC) June 20, 2017
well, I tried 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4gVbCMGrfV— Ashley Quiroz (@AshGhotCakess) June 20, 2017
🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/2Wg7x7J1Cs— Margarita 💃🏼 (@myylovemargie) June 20, 2017
And for those who still can't see the difference between the two Milani Liquid Lipsticks (which, btw, are super affordable and last forever, so eat your heart out, Kylie), here is the proof :
They're literally not the same. pic.twitter.com/QapisRTvwS— 💛 (@poeticting) June 19, 2017
They look even more different swatched.
Not the same 🗣 pic.twitter.com/TOEvMiceUP— 💛 (@poeticting) June 19, 2017
Go on and ask your significant other which lipstick they prefer. Do they pass the test?