Lure Hsu is an interior designer and Instagram model from Taiwan. She's becoming a viral star, mainly because no one can believe she's 41-years-old and looks like this:

👓✨✨#lurehsu #許路兒 #2020eyehaus #dita A post shared by ⭐️許路兒⭐️ (@lurehsu) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Dayum. Pass us a glass of water from that fountain of youth, pleeeeeease!!!

Lure started gaining fame and followers on Instagram in 2015 after her sister, a 35-year-old actress, appeared with her at a public event. 🌺👭航海日記之不忘先在下水前自拍🚤#lurehsu #許路兒 A post shared by ⭐️許路兒⭐️ (@lurehsu) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:52am PDT No one could get over the fact that her age, at the time, was 40. She's now approaching her 42nd birthday and still looks to be less than half that age. 毛衣帶太多惹☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️天氣好好喔#lurehsu #許路兒 #杭州 #lindafarrow A post shared by ⭐️許路兒⭐️ (@lurehsu) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT It's like she's entirely immune to the passage of time.

So of course, the desperate, aging masses want to know: WHAT'S HER SECRET?????

We were hoping she'd unveil a magical anti-aging pill with zero side effects that we can purchase easily at our local CVS. But nope, in an interview with New Friday, Lure revealed her anti-aging tricks and they're pretty standard.

"Moisturizing is so important—in fact, aging, fine lines and other skin problems moisturizing can reduce," she said. "In addition, to keep skin healthy the sun is also very important, but not excessive exposure to it—especially in the summer."

In addition to moisturizing and avoiding excessive sun exposure, she recommends drinking a cup of black coffee every morning, limiting sugar and greasy food, eating plenty of fruits and veggies and drinking a lot of water. And exercise.

Boooooooooooooooring!

But clearly, it's working for her.

Although something tells me all the exercise, water, moisturizer and Brussels sprouts in the world still wouldn't get most of us close to looking this youthful in our 40's.

：了解自己的內心比外在的煙花更值得欣賞🎇😊 #許路兒 #lurehsu #scotchandsoda #topshop A post shared by ⭐️許路兒⭐️ (@lurehsu) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

Some people are just #blessed.

