You may know Jeffree Star as the makeup vlogger who famously called out Kylie Jenner for her crappy lip kits last year. Or maybe you follow one (or all) of his hugely popular Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube accounts, or buy his successful cosmetics line. Or maybe you remember him as the "racist" who beauty blogger Stephanie Nicole called out last year. And apparently she wasn't the only one.

Yesterday, Star uploaded a 15-minute apology video titled "RACISM," to YouTube. In it, he addresses the "disgusting, vile, nasty and embarrassing" [RACIST] comments he's made in the past, specifically videos that surfaced last year that he recorded 12 years ago, when he was 19 (more details on that here).

"I think that racism is a very serious subject—especially in today’s world," he says in the video. "I’m embarrassed as a person because that is not what I’ve ever stood for. I’m all about self-expression, self-worth, and self-love. I think it’s awful that you guys have to see me in that light."

The vlogger then offers this apology:

I am so sorry for my words. I am so sorry you ever had to see me like that…that is not who I am and I apologize deep down to the core of my fucking being.

His apology video has gone viral, with over 2 million views since yesterday. You can watch it here:

In the caption to the video, Star explains:

I owe it to all of you to be brutally honest about my past, and I'm here today to discuss old videos of me that have been resurfacing lately. I want to clear the air about drama, rumors and being accused of being "racist"... I love and respect all of you for allowing me to be honest and real with you guys. I may not always be understood, but you get ME. My message has always been about self expression and loving yourself. I'm learning that still but it's been a long journey.

In an interview with Allure, Star continued his apology tour, explaining that he said "horrible things" in order to "get a reaction." He continued:

I hate the 'r-word.' I think it’s so far from who I am but I’ve said things that are racist to women of color and other people so I get it.

News flash: if you say racist things, people will call you the r-word, because that's what the word means.

Star attributes a lot of his past behavior to youth, since he was 19 when the most severe of the comments were caught on tape. "I’m 31 now and I look back at this and I think it’s so sad that I spoke like that," he told Allure. "I'm just tired of being accused of something I'm not."

He also shared the video on Twitter, where it's gotten a lukewarm reception:

RACISM. PLEASE LISTEN TO EVERY WORD: https://t.co/FRPjVH0lvE — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) June 20, 2017

Twitter is divided on whether or not to accept the apology. Some people are praising him for his honesty:

Most people wouldn't directly address their fans like you do. Thank you for explaining, being honest, being real. So proud of who you are! — Amanda Fair (@Kawaii_Kitsunne) June 20, 2017

So proud of you! I love you and im so happy the world gets to see a slice of the person im friends with. — Laura88lee (@Laura88Lee) June 20, 2017

So proud of you for doing this babe! Letting people in and seeing the side of you I love most ❤️ — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) June 20, 2017

Whereas others are not so willing to forgive and forget.

Typical white privilege: being able to blame racism on anger and depression and then apologizing and white people forgiving you 😒 — nancy lanham (@whatanancy) June 20, 2017

Never again buying his products. Once a racist ALWAYS A RACIST! — Yunue (@nuunnee) June 20, 2017

You didn't watch the vid huh lol — Gracie 🐱 (@thegraceharding) June 20, 2017

I did & I don't accept the apology! — Yunue (@nuunnee) June 20, 2017

Some think he should have been more specific with his apology.

Why are their only white ppl in these mentions congratulating this man and not the black women he offended? ☕️ #failed #tryagain — 🌸Princess Charni 🌸 (@PrincessCharni) June 20, 2017

one little person does not represent the majority. and he offended Jackie Aina and countless others so thats who his apology should be for — 🌸Princess Charni 🌸 (@PrincessCharni) June 20, 2017

And this person posted a very thorough explanation for why Star's apology was "not good." It's worth reading in full:

This apology was not good and here is why: pic.twitter.com/Iew6UmLp9E — Rosie Richeson (@xrosiexrichx) June 20, 2017

Another person unwilling to accept the apology is blogger Sierra Martinez, who explains in this article in Affinity, "why we shouldn't be so quick to forgive Jeffree Star." She dismisses his insistence that all of his behavior happened long in the past, by pointing to his recent use of blackface on models, "transphobic comments" made just months ago, and his threat to beat up a fellow makeup artist on Snapchat, during one of his many public social media feuds. "I don’t accept him excusing his racist, misogynistic and transphobic comments on depression," she writes. "The only thing to blame your problematic behavior on is yourself."

Others are preparing for full-on beauty blogger battle:

Reading this and seeing all the other YouTubers that stand with you is great because it's letting me know who NEVER to watch pic.twitter.com/Zkm8uVYmcz — Angel (@Bougied0ll) June 20, 2017

What do you think? Do we accept Jeffree Star's apology and move on? Or is this the Kylie Jenner's lipkit of apology videos, aka a "giant pile of poo"?

