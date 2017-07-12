Advertising

Henna tattoos are usually a great way to get some temporary body art, but Twitter user James Colley found out the hard way that he didn't have to go under the needle to end up with something that might be permanent.

Colley received a €10 (a little over 11 bucks) facial tattoo inspired by Mike Tyson's famous ink while on vacation in Zante, Greece. The tattoo was made of "black henna," which is actually just black hair dye and does not resemble the natural, plant-based brown henna professionals commonly use. "Black Henna" contains synthetics including paraphenylenediamine, which was outlawed by the European Union because it can cause severe burns to skin.

Behold exhibit A:

BEFORE Twitter: James Colley

AFTER Twitter: James Colley

OUCH.

Colley posted the pictures on his Twitter alongside the caption: "Got a €10 @MikeTyson henna tattoo in Zante, it's only gone and scarred my face for the next 3-5 years!"

Not only is the scar prominent and painful, but he also is stuck with a totally douchey design.

Sorry, Mike. giphy

But Colley was not the only person to make the mistake of getting a black henna tattoo. A young boy from Virginia was left with scarring up his arm after getting the temporary tattoo at a beach boardwalk on Memorial Day. A 13-year-old girl was left with permanent scars after receiving a black henna tattoo on her arm last month.

Girl’s ‘temporary’ black henna tattoo turns into oozing burn that could scar for life https://t.co/exdQKfH2kO pic.twitter.com/zc8vitMKzF — Louise Stainton (@LouiseStaintonU) June 27, 2017

Even others who have been burned (literally and figuratively) by black henna tweeted their sympathy to Colley and shared their "battle scars."

I know the feeling lad pic.twitter.com/C19kKeU7n8 — Møż (@Harry___Morris) July 11, 2017

Dr. Christopher Flower, Director-General of the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association, spoke to the The Daily Mail about the dangers of black henna.

"Having a so called 'black henna' temporary tattoo presents a significant risk of a very nasty adverse reaction to the tattoo itself. It also increases the risk of either not being able to use most hair dyes in the future or having a bad reaction to them if the warnings are ignored," explained Dr. Flower. He signed off with these words of wisdom, "The advice is clear, please avoid so-called 'black henna' temporary tattoos."

Noted.

