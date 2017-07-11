Advertising

Conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks published an article called "How We Are Ruining America" on Tuesday. And even with everything else to rip conservatives about in 2017 America, it has taken the cake. Or, shall we say, the gourmet cured meat.

When "David Brooks" is the number one trending topic you know it's gonna be good — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 11, 2017

Allow me to tell you that the entire article boils down to this paragraph:

Recently I took a friend with only a high school degree to lunch. Insensitively, I led her into a gourmet sandwich shop. Suddenly I saw her face freeze up as she was confronted with sandwiches named "Padrino" and "Pomodoro" and ingredients like soppressata, capicollo and a striata baguette. I quickly asked her if she wanted to go somewhere else and she anxiously nodded yes and we ate Mexican.

Don't worry if you, like David Brooks' friend, didn't know all those meats. You're not alone.

Someone should tell David Brooks that having a college degree doesn't preclude you from disliking pretentious hipster eateries. — neontaster (@neontaster) July 11, 2017

I have a PhD and no clue what that stuff is. This person probably seemed anxious to flee because she was stuck having lunch w/David Brooks. https://t.co/1eyNJeiXck — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 11, 2017

It is hard to distinguish yourself as a condescending ass these days, cuz we're overrun, but David Brooks has always been an overachiever. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) July 11, 2017

At this point you're asking yourself: "Wait, but what?" You don't need to try to understand Brooks' point, but if you want to, here:

It's a long article, and it lays out some of the ways that upper-middle-class Americans make it difficult for poorer Americans to join their communities.

But forget the "construction rules that keep the poor and less educated away from places with good schools and job opportunities," writes Brooks. Forget that "upper-middle-class-moms have the means and the maternity leaves" that other moms don't.

That's all "less important than the informal social barriers that segregate the lower 80 percent" from the top 20. Social barriers like, sure, capocollo.

Capocollo is keeping poor America from joining the upper-middle-class.

Brooks was immediately ravaged on Twitter. Rich or poor, we can all enjoy jokes about a snobby writer's meats.

There were the rewrites.

today's David Brooks column is worth reading pic.twitter.com/6UbURCmVAc — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) July 11, 2017

"I took a friend who'd only gotten one doctorate to a wurst house. She pronounced Sauerkraut wrong. So spat in her hair." David Brooks. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) July 11, 2017

great stuff in the latest David Brooks column pic.twitter.com/6PFYAaKaCT — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 11, 2017

There were the confused.

This David Brooks thing reminds me when he listed Stella as an ironic trucker-cap beer bc it was "the beer of the Belgian working class." — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 11, 2017

my whole timeline right now, thanks to David Brooks pic.twitter.com/bRViqHrwyC — Seth D. Michaels 🌲 (@sethdmichaels) July 11, 2017

Everyone's talking about how rude David Brooks was to his friend, but obviously she's not the sort of person who reads The New York Times. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 11, 2017

And, in the majority, there were the mean.

I'm starting to think there are reasons why no one wants to go out to dinner with David Brooks. https://t.co/fyGksU0rfr — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 11, 2017

No fucking wonder everyone bails on plans with David Brooks pic.twitter.com/6OuqCoZ5mn — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 11, 2017

Back from eating Mexican food with my longtime buddy David Brooks. What's everyone clamoring about this morning? — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) July 11, 2017

Trump: This Russia thing is busting wide open. What can possibly distract from it?

Bannon: (Pause) I have an idea. Get me David Brooks.... — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 11, 2017

I'm pretty sure David Brooks doesn't have any friends with only HS degrees. Also, I'm pretty sure David Brooks doesn't have any friends — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 11, 2017

Say what you will, I'm STARVING.

