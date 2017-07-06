Advertising

In a viral tale of Google reviews and Facebook posts and a vegan restaurant all gone horribly wrong, a diner left a 2-star review because she didn't like having a toddler "bend over to show me it's butthole [sic]" during the meal.

It only goes downhill from there.

On the real, I eat here all the time. I still probably will bc I like to go out and there are few options available to me BUT y'all listen. During my visit, a bare butt naked baby was running around, stood up on a table with its black they're so dirty feet, and bent over to show me it's butthole. I wish I was exaggerating. This is like while I'm eating, and it's the owners kids? An older kid came over and started like yodeling and staring at me during my meal. I was SO uncomfortable. Like I get it's a family establishment and kids do weird things but naked baby was running around for like 15 minutes while all the workers started are just standing to the side talking and laughing over it. And for my food, I can heat up a tofurky sausage just as well and in under half the time.

And the restaurateurs did not take kindly to this butthole-shaming. Not. At. All.

The Imagine Vegan Cafe in Memphis has apparently deleted all their Facebook responses to the Google review (in fact, their entire Facebook page is deleted right now), but the screenshots are all over the place—Reddit, local news, Wonkette... the internet is a beautiful place for memories.

In a series of Facebook responses, the Imagine Vegan Cafe lashed out at haters/liars, embraced their supporters, and generally got hotter than a well-done tofurky sausage.

Via Wonkette:

I am about to start calling out names and pictures of people who leave us bad reviews, especially when it deals with our children. You will no longer be allowed to come dine at Imagine. Especially when you like about our babies. We do not need or want your business. Be our guest to go and eat at the other vegan restaurants down the street. This is going to be fun!!!! You've throughly irritated mama bear!!!!!!!! We're starting with Chelsea Bartley! For anyone who reads this and instantly is scared this might affect our business, I cannot begin to tell you how much we do not care. Haters are not welcome at Imagine!!!!

"You will no longer be allowed to come and dine at Imagine," wrote the furious human behind the vegan Facebook page. First, they banned the leaver of the bad review from the restaurant, and then they banned everyone who didn't like that.

"Haters are not welcome at Imagine!!!!"

As if those four exclamation points weren't enough, they kept on going, thanking their supporters and pointing out that their "MENU CLEARLY STATES ABOUT THE CHILDREN."

Facebook via Wonkette

Absolutely! Thank you all for being so supportive. And thank you Ashleigh Cooper for pointing that out. Our menu clearly states about the children. One of the reasons Imagine exists is to allow children to be children. Some people are so self consumed they can't even understand that life does not revolve around them.

Then a couple "haters" tried to comment. Big mistake. "The awesome thing is we couldn't even begin to care what you think. Imagine isn't about business or being professional!"

Hater #1. Facebook via Wonkette

Carla Tucker: I've never been here... just follow... but it seems like a really negative place bc of dramatic posts.... I wouldn't expect a business to behave this way... .weird and unprofessional Imagine Vegan Cafe: The awesome thing is we couldn't even begin to care what you think. Imagine isn't about business or being professional! It's about saving animals and standing up for ones who can't stand up for themselves. In this case, our precious children. I am all about standing up to bullies who think their opinions are more important than animals and people. So, please unfollow us.

Hater #2. Facebook via Wonkette

Kristopher, Imagine is not about money and we couldn't even begin to care about losing business over it. Anyone who would not dine at our restaurant because they're could possibly be a naked baby is not someone we want to serve anyway. They are not about saving animals, they are about themselves.

Eventually, Imagine Vegan Cafe did try to justify the incident laid out in the negative review. According to this, the child who tried to yodel at the diner was actually just being "friendly."

"Again I will reiterate the point I said before, I do not care if I am not being professional."

Clearly. Facebook via Wonkette

Amber, we have a 21 month old who is potty training and occasionally will run around without a diaper on. There is nothing in the world wrong with this. In cities across America it is becomign legal for grown women to walk around topless and just about anytime you turn on the TV you will see some sort of naked adult. No one has a problem with this, but people lose their minds over a baby. And she also was leaving a negative comment because our five-year-old was trying to talk to her. God forbid a child is being friendly. I am typically a very nice person and I let a lot of stuff to go in the restaurant industry, but I am at the point that I no longer care what people think. Again I will reiterate the point I said before, I do not care if I am not being professional. My children come before this restaurant.

And one last justification, before they deleted their account forever:

To clarify what happened with this bad review, this is what happened: We have a one-year-old child who has just discovered she can undo the Velcro on her diaper. She is also currently potty training. One day last week she got out of my husband and my site, took off her diaper and ran across the restaurant. She was quickly apprehended and re-dressed. Someone decided that it was necessary to leave very nasty review about it. Not only about it but our five-year-old who was trying to say hello to her and she was very uncomfortable and offended. This irritated the heck right out of me because we clearly state on our menu that children could be around the restaurant. I called her out for it and she apparently didn't like it. Now trolls and others are finding it necessary to bash a restaurant they've never even been to.

To see how Imagine Vegan is recovering from this ludicrous viral episode, we'll have to wait for them to un-delete their account. Until then, let's all just enjoy this sentence again:

"The awesome thing is we couldn't even begin to care what you think."

Mama bear, enjoy your restaurant.

We were taught to stand up for oursevles and our children and that is exactly what we will do!!!!!!

This tweet was also deleted.

