That drawer under your oven is not always a place to chuck random cookware.

Well, it is. Because that's how the entire world uses it. But it's not always for that.

Some oven models actually have something called a f&#king "warming drawer" and it's "designed to keep hot foods at serving temperature," according to Travel and Leisure.

Let these hastily photoshopped arrows guide you towards shame. Abt.com

The above oven even has this in its online description: "The Warming Drawer Keeps Everything You Cook Warm And Ready To Serve."

Notice how it doesn't say: "The Oven Has A Mysterious Compartment At The Bottom For You To Chuck Baking Sheets Into Instead Of Cleaning Them."

File this under the "leisure" section of "travel and leisure," because you'd have to be a true fancy sally to know this, to do this, and to now lord this knowledge over your friends and family. Now you can just pretend you knew this your whole life and they're the idiots, not you, them.

Travel and Leisure continues, "Always start with hot food," when using the warming drawer. "Cold or room-temperature foods cannot be heated, warmed, or cooked in the warming drawer."

Apparently, this is the perfect spot to store your oven-cooked food when you're finishing up and waiting for guests to arrive.

You can even buy these so-called "warming drawers" for astronomical prices, if you want an upgrade.

This one only costs $1,500! us-appliance

So check your oven and see if your storage drawer is actually about to blow all your guests' minds.

And you know you're going to have guests now, because you have this fact. Knowledge is power over friends. "Hey everybody, come check out my sexy new warming drawer," you'll yell, finally feeling cool after years of unsociability.

Friends not included.

