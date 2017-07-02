Advertising

On the 4th of July we celebrate U.S. independence. On July 5th, it's apparently National Bikini Day. And if you didn't blow all your money on hot dogs and sparklers over the weekend, maybe you'll be able to afford this pizza bikini. It costs $10,000, and it seems extremely unlikely that you'll wear it more than once.

Introducing Villa Italian Kitchen’s Pizza-Kini: the world’s most mouthwatering bikini! Now you can wear your favorite... Posted by Villa Italian Kitchen on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Advertising

Pizza-Kini_Trimmed If you thought the Pizza-Kini was too good to be true, check out this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from our photoshoot to see it in action. Don’t forget to place your orders on July 5 – in honor of #NationalBikiniDay, our limited supply of Pizza-Kinis are being offered for just one day only! #VIK #Pizzakini #NationalBikiniDay #Pizza #PepperoniPizza Posted by Villa Italian Kitchen on Thursday, June 29, 2017

Hard to say what's best about this: Getting pizza grease in your hoo-ha or getting kicked out of your friend's pool for clogging the filter with pepperoni. Or maybe it's the fact that all of Villa's locations have like a 2-star average on Yelp and they're trying this lame marketing stunt instead of making better pizza!

Anyway, congratulations to the millions of people who would never wear this. Pizza is a beautiful thing, but even our favorite food has its limits.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.