As water cannons, smoke, and shards of broken glass—according to CNN—engulfed protesters at the start of the G20 conference in Germany on Thursday, one man was apparently determined to make it through the riots in 30 minutes or less.

MEDIA: Domino's Pizza deliveryman drives through G20 protest crowd in Hamburg, Germany. pic.twitter.com/nav4rxxcHC — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 7, 2017

Not really, because that "30 minutes or your pizza's free" promotion expired years ago. But someone ordered a pizza, and Domino's delivered. Good to know that even though Melania Trump can't leave her residence because of the protests, she can still eat a pizza.

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

The video was posted to Reddit, where pizza enthusiasts celebrated it with gusto.

"A 30 minute guarantee is just that... A Guarantee! Once you take that pizza oath, you live by it." "F*ck capitalism!

Oh hey I'm hungry let's call dominos" "Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear pizza boxes."

"There were 8,000 protesters," according to a police estimate quoted by CNN—and probably only the one pizza. Truly, we live in an age of heroes.

