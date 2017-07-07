As water cannons, smoke, and shards of broken glass—according to CNN—engulfed protesters at the start of the G20 conference in Germany on Thursday, one man was apparently determined to make it through the riots in 30 minutes or less.
Not really, because that "30 minutes or your pizza's free" promotion expired years ago. But someone ordered a pizza, and Domino's delivered. Good to know that even though Melania Trump can't leave her residence because of the protests, she can still eat a pizza.
The video was posted to Reddit, where pizza enthusiasts celebrated it with gusto.
"F*ck capitalism!
Oh hey I'm hungry let's call dominos"
"There were 8,000 protesters," according to a police estimate quoted by CNN—and probably only the one pizza. Truly, we live in an age of heroes.