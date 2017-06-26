Advertising

The cast of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' is definitely no stranger to controversy, but this time they all came together for love. Many of the actors took part in Gay Pride Month and chose to march in the walks happening around the world.

Couple of bad bitches A post shared by Boezo (@alishaboe) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Actresses like Alisha Boe, Katherine Langford, and Michele Selene Ang all marched together in San Francisco on Sunday, June 25. They can be seen strutting their stuff in the streets and captioned the Instagram post, "Couple of bad bitches."

Alisha also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram with a sign that says, "So Many Reasons To Be Proud."

Advertising

HAPPY PRIDE🌈🌈waddup San Fran❤❤❤ A post shared by Boezo (@alishaboe) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

The sign was clearly a reference to her Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'. The word 'Reason' is in rainbow colors to represent pride, and there's a play button at the end of her poster just like in the show.

Both suicide and homosexuality are controversial issues that need to be talked about and it appears that Alisha is using her platform to tie the subjects together. It's a very creative way to reach people and she is definitely passionate about the causes she represents.

Advertising

Happy to see my 13 Reasons Family at SF Pride today... having all of us all over the world spreading our love is making me so happy. Cheers to all the weirdos and everyone who feels different, the struggle is real but know that there are people just like you who want you to live your truth and your life. Be proud, be you, be strong. #prideeveryday Paris Pride 2017 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

More cast members, such as Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman also marched for pride yesterday in Paris. They were holding rainbow flags and representing their cause.

Advertising

Brandon captioned his picture, "Happy to see my 13 Reasons Family at SF Pride today... having all of us all over the world spreading our love is making me so happy. Cheers to all the weirdos and everyone who feels different, the struggle is real but know that there are people just like you who want you to live your truth and your life. Be proud, be you, be strong. #prideeveryday Paris Pride 2017"

HAPPY PRIDE A post shared by TOMMY DORFMAN (@tommy.dorfman) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Not long after that, Tommy was back in New York continuing the celebration by holding rainbow balloons. He captioned his photo, "HAPPY PRIDE."

Advertising

Tommy is a very outspoken activist for gay rights and has a clear distaste for our vice president, Mike Pence, who he frequently references on his Instagram account. Mike Pence believes in conversion therapy which is psychological treatment or counseling in order to change a person's sexual orientation.

However, Tommy Dorfman is happily married to his husband and doesn't appear to be backing down from this fight for equality. Earlier this month he and his husband were marching for pride in Washington D.C.

HAPPY PRIDE FROM DC w/ boo @sweetpetenyc 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 A post shared by TOMMY DORFMAN (@tommy.dorfman) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Advertising

Happy Pride!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.