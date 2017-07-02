Life > Health
Plus size model fought back after getting body shamed on a flight. And she got the whole thing on video.
If you follow the body positive community, chances are you've heard run across Natalie Hage's work. She helps runs the Instagram account effyourbeautystandards, started by Tess Holliday, and she works as a plus size model.
On her way to a photoshoot, she got stuck next to the worst plane seatmate in the world. As Hage explained on Instagram, she upgraded herself on American Airlines to extra leg room seat, but was still in a middle seat. Before takeoff, the man next to her was texting a friend disgusting comments about her body.
The man hurled insults like "If the plane goes down, you'll know why" and "Looks like she ate a Mexican." As Hage writes, he also complained that he was smushed against the window and was jabbing his elbow into her body in order to take up more space.
i'm shaking right now. i'm on a flight to LA right now on @americanair. i paid almost $70 extra for this seat i'm in because i know i need a little extra leg room. i'm extremely flight anxious but there were only middle seats available so i had to take what i could get. as soon as i sat down, the gentleman on my left began LOUDLY huffing, sighing, and readjusting himself in his seat. i see him furiously texting and then purposefully turning the phone away from me. so, naturally next time he texts, i take a look. the texts were about me and i'm almost positive he took photos of me. not only were the texts about me, but they were really mean and ugly, with even the recipient named 'linda' chiming back with shaming retorts...someone who can't even see the situation. if you can't read the texts, it says 'hopefully she didn't have any mexican food' and his response is 'i think she ate a mexican'. then he proceeds to say he's leaving a 'neck mark on the window' because he's so smashed against the wall. from the photos, you can see i'm not in his space. he's even taken over both arm rests on purpose, coming to my space and digging his elbows into my side...which is in my seat. his next text to her was 'if the news reports a DFW airbus a321 leaving the runway without rotating, that would be my flight.' another i see later? 'if these seats don't hold, it's not going to matter.' and that's just a few of them. there were several more. i didn't do anything to him. i'm in my seat, completely (see photos). i am crumpled into a ball trying to not bother. i'm just so upset. i asked the other man to my right if he'd switch me and told him what the man was saying about me and he said laughed and refused. that's fine, it's not his issue. this is a fat person's daily reality and not just on a plane. this is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet. you can be completely in your own space, not bothering anyone, and people will still fuck with you and try to hurt you. all you can do is know you haven't done anything wrong just by existing and to move on. this just makes me a mixture of enraged and super sad.
Instead of stifling her anger throughout the flight, Hage very calmly confronted the man and let him know his comments were hurtful.
"Hi sir," she starts, "I couldn't help but notice that before our flight took off you were sending really horrible messages to someone about me." At first, he denies it. Then, he blames the insults on having had too much to drink. Then, he offers to take her to dinner "for the trouble."
Hage posted her video of the confrontation to Facebook, where it's already clocked over 1 million views. Fans are weighing in in support in the comments — and defending the right of anyone, at any size, to fly safely.
❤️EDIT: THE VIDEO NOW HAS OVER A MILLION VIEWS ON FACEBOOK!!! HOLY COW!!!! THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT! ❤️i wanted to say hello to everyone new joining my neck of the woods. thank you so so so much for the messages and comments overflowing with kindness. my heart is full. i didn't want to leave y'all hanging - i actually ended up saying something to him when we landed. i couldn't NOT speak up. i'm so tired of fat people being a social punching bag. i won't stand for it. i hope this dude learned something today.
Now that the video has garnered such a positive response, Hage thanked her new fans and friends for "joining [her] neck of the woods."
"This is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet," wrote Hage of her experience. Hopefully, videos like hers will shed a little light on the darkness of body-shaming.