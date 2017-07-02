Advertising

If you follow the body positive community, chances are you've heard run across Natalie Hage's work. She helps runs the Instagram account effyourbeautystandards, started by Tess Holliday, and she works as a plus size model.

On her way to a photoshoot, she got stuck next to the worst plane seatmate in the world. As Hage explained on Instagram, she upgraded herself on American Airlines to extra leg room seat, but was still in a middle seat. Before takeoff, the man next to her was texting a friend disgusting comments about her body.

The man hurled insults like "If the plane goes down, you'll know why" and "Looks like she ate a Mexican." As Hage writes, he also complained that he was smushed against the window and was jabbing his elbow into her body in order to take up more space.

Instead of stifling her anger throughout the flight, Hage very calmly confronted the man and let him know his comments were hurtful.

"Hi sir," she starts, "I couldn't help but notice that before our flight took off you were sending really horrible messages to someone about me." At first, he denies it. Then, he blames the insults on having had too much to drink. Then, he offers to take her to dinner "for the trouble."

Hage posted her video of the confrontation to Facebook, where it's already clocked over 1 million views. Fans are weighing in in support in the comments — and defending the right of anyone, at any size, to fly safely.

Now that the video has garnered such a positive response, Hage thanked her new fans and friends for "joining [her] neck of the woods."

"This is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet," wrote Hage of her experience. Hopefully, videos like hers will shed a little light on the darkness of body-shaming.

