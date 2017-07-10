Advertising

Hey there, sports popping fans, here's a video in which a doctor pops a cyst on a woman's lip. But what's inside the cyst isn't pus—it's lip filler, a nice little variation on our usual Dr. Pimple Popper videos. Oh, and this isn't Dr. Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper's real name, for those not in the know), either; this is Dr. Tijion Esho, a cosmetic doctor and the founder of the ESHO clinic based in the UK.

Dr. Esho told Cosmopolitan that he sometimes treats cases of lip filler gone wrong as often as 10 times a week. He explained, "Surgical treatments are more available, and people use cheap shortcuts without doing research." The cyst was apparently caused by lip filler being injected too close to the surface of the skin.

The woman in this video got her lip fillers from another doctor, not Dr. Esho (she apparently wanted to go to Dr. Esho, but his waitlist is months long). She recovered just fine, according to Cosmopolitan, and she posted the video on Facebook to raise awareness of what can happen when you go to a less than stellar doctor for lip fillers. In her case, all she got was that bump, but if she'd let it go untreated, it could have become infected. That would have required antibiotics to keep the infection from spreading to other parts of her body.

And here's a second popping video we found on the good doctor's Instagram page, just in case one squeeze wasn't enough for you.

Looks like more trouble with lip filler (again, not injected by Dr. Esho). This one's caption reads "Champagne isn't the only thing we pop on Fridays." Aw yeah, MEDICAL JOKES!

