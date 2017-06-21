Advertising

What more could you ask for from a Dr. Pimple Popper video than a large, bulging lipoma described using food terms? Nothing! It's a perfect popping video, basically. And you know what, that forehead bump really does look like an egg and the fat inside really does look like egg yolk. Not enough that you'd want to fry it up into an omelet or anything, but still—Dr. Pimple Popper (a.k.a. Dr. Sandra Lee) sure does come up with creative ways to describe the plethora of cysts, pimples, lipomas and blackheads she removes from her grateful patients.

There's a lot of cutting, and the real popping fun doesn't start until about the 4:25 mark in the video (if you find you just can't wait).

The patient reveals that the lipoma, which is just a benign fatty deposit under the skin, has developing for about nine years. Also, be forewarned: while it's pretty safe to say that no one watching these videos has a problem with blood, this one is especially bloody, because, according to Dr. Lee, the scalp and forehead tend to bleed more than other areas of the body.

But once that lipoma is out, and the hole all stitched up, the patient is good as new, and Dr. Popper's work is done—until the next food-related cyst or lipoma makes its way into her office.

