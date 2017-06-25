Advertising

It's easy to get bogged down in the abstract side of the American healthcare debate and lose sight of the real impact it has on ordinary, innocent people everywhere. Which is why it's so powerful when those very people share their stories and reveal the heavy toll exacted by an incompetent, unfeeling government.

Alison Chandra did just that in a series of heart-wrenching tweets that went viral: She told us exactly what her family and her beautiful son Ethan—who has endured many heart surgeries and faces untold health difficulties going forward—could expect under the GOP's new healthcare plan. And it was nothing short of staggering.

It seems fitting that, with the #TrumpCare debate raging, I got this bill in the mail today from Ethan's most recent open heart surgery. pic.twitter.com/pyUE2UxbWW — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

I'll save you some math; without insurance we would owe $231,115 for 10 hours in the OR, 1 week in the CICU and 1 week on the cardiac floor. pic.twitter.com/CQ9OjOsFX8 — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

He's had four of these surgeries, some more involved than others. The one before this had him in the CICU for three weeks. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

We're hopeful that going forwards he'll need fewer and smaller surgeries, but this was not the last time they'll open his chest. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

The surgeon who created what we call Ethan's "Picasso heart," shaping 4 chambers from the 2 he was born with, is several states away. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

We also regularly see a local cardiologist, and electrophysiologist for his pacemaker, a pediatrician, & immunology for his polysplenia. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

We're going to be adding pulmonology to his team after we give him a summer break. The longest he's ever gone between appointments: 5 weeks. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

He takes 5 different prescription medications multiple times a day. All of this adds up. None of this would be possible without insurance. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

And I want you to go look at that number again. Nearly a quarter million dollars for one surgery. Reinstate lifetime caps and he's out. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

He blew past the million dollar mark long ago; I haven't even mentioned the ER trips for sepsis workups every time his temp goes above 100.4 — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

Or the surprise admissions that sometimes follow those ER visits when his body just isn't strong enough to fight a common virus at home. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

We've had two of those already this year. pic.twitter.com/zKhw4StSBx — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

As long as we have him with us (and I hope with everything in me that it's forever) we will need to pay for expensive medical care. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

A lifetime cap on benefits is the same as saying, "Sorry, you're not worth keeping alive anymore. You're just too expensive." — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

Tell that to the boy who just tucked a sick firefly into bed with a leaf blanket and told me to keep the light on so he wouldn't be scared. pic.twitter.com/SAwsdHISPi — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

Tell that to the boy who picks me bouquets of sticks instead of flowers because he loves them better so he's sure I will too. pic.twitter.com/Zu987SCGTK — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

Tell that to the boy who wraps his warm arms around my neck and snuggles close after a nap. pic.twitter.com/zznY4S7QtM — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

Look my son in the eyes and tell him that he's fought so hard to be here but sorry, you're just not worth it anymore. I dare you. pic.twitter.com/IgdQOounyB — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

I don't even know how to end this thread, how to keep typing through my tears. His life is infinitely precious. That's why we fight so hard. pic.twitter.com/7vVPtvW1pE — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

And now this bill wants to take all that and throw it away for the sake of tax cuts for people who don't even need them. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

If you call yourselves pro-life, you need to fight for life from beginning to end. That's what Ethan's doing, what we're doing. Join us. — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

With her message resonating far and wide, Alison even had the chance to speak directly to lawmakers on CNN on Sunday morning. And with the president himself being a devoted cable news viewer, there's a decent chance he saw the segment.

If Trump really wants the healthcare plan to have "heart," as he professed on Sunday morning, he probably ought to make sure it helps family's like Ethan's.

