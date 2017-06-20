Advertising

One woman's story of cancer survival is taking over the Internet.

As Yahoo reports, Texas Oncology hospital marks the end of every chemotherapy treatment with a ringing bell. But when Wendy Freden went through her last round of chemo on June 14, she decided to make the celebration a little louder by bringing in her own muay thai boxing gloves and punching the bell herself.

Freden's daughter Cameron Stokes shared the announcement on Twitter with pure joy: "MY MOM BEAT CANCER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (she wanted to punch the bell which is why she has gloves on LOL)."

MY MOM BEAT CANCER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (she wanted to punch the bell which is why she has gloves on LOL) pic.twitter.com/YECkRJxVL3 — cam (@cambusken) June 15, 2017

The photo has gone viral, with over 40,000 retweets and 350 responses wishing Cameron and Wendy the best. Folks are sharing everything from congratulatory memes to heartfelt regards to their own cancer stories.

YES!!! I celebrated just like that with my mama at the end of 2016. 🙏🏻✨ — Mary (@ffuckthehaters) June 17, 2017

Congratz! Its amazing news!! What a cool thing to celebrate it, with gloves and the bell 😂💪💪 — ∆ Madrugada ∆ (@JanineZiel) June 17, 2017

Stokes spoke to Yahoo about her mother's journey with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of last year at the age of 44, after discovering a lump in her right breast. She then went through the ringer of cancer surgeries and treatments. "Lumpectomy, mastectomy, radiation, reconstruction,” said Freden. "For some women, this is an emotional decision, but I had no difficulty requesting a double mastectomy. I never wanted to hear ‘you have breast cancer’ again. Three weeks after diagnosis, I had a double mastectomy."

Her battle continued with 16 weeks of chemotherapy, which is certainly enough physical and emotional pain to make anyone want to punch something. "I brought boxing gloves with me, as it is tradition to ‘ring’ the chemo bell once your chemo is complete," she tells Yahoo. "I had zero intention of ringing it — I wanted to punch it off the wall."

Freden, who has had to take time away from work due to her illness, has started a YouCaring page to help with health care costs. Learn more about Freden, her journey, and how you can help here.

