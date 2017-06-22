Advertising

Deciding to get married is easily one of the biggest decisions of your life. It's almost assumed that everyone is going to want a big extravagant wedding, but what if you don't? Is it fair to pressure the happy couple into having a big wedding simply because that's what everyone else wants and expects?

Society often does this, where they force their social norms onto people, and everyone ends up getting sucked into them. What if you don't like what society expects of you? What if you want to do things a little differently? I don't think it's fair for friends and family to make you feel bad for being different. There are tons of benefits to eloping, but I'll give you my top five.

You Remove the Stress

(Shutterstock)

Planning a wedding is beyond stressful. There are so many details that people don't even think of. There is nothing wrong with wanting to enjoy the wedding planning process and not be worried about all the little things.

From securing a location to napkin colors, food and drinks, decorations and all the different vendors, there are a lot of moving parts. Unless you hire a wedding planner to deal with most of these things without you, it can be very overwhelming.

That's not even including sending out your save the date cards, wedding invitations, and organizing your entire wedding party. Making sure they know what to wear and what to buy can be a challenge when you're dealing with a lot of opinionated people.

You Save Money

(Shutterstock)

According to The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in 2016 was $35,329. That amount of money could buy you a nice car, or even be a down payment on a family home. However, time and time again couples start off their marriage by going into crippling debt just to have a nice wedding.

It's one thing if you've dreamed of having a huge wedding your entire life. Then the price tag may be worth it to you, but if the idea of spending that much money gives you massive anxiety, you shouldn't have to do it.

A lot of the time, couples don't go through the wedding planning process assuming they are going to spend as much as they do, but the costs keep adding up. A wedding dress, a suit, hair, makeup, shoes, a venue, catering, photography, music, flowers...it never ends. Planning a wedding was supposed to be fun, not stressful.

You Can Get Married Quicker

(Shutterstock)

This time in your life is so unbelievably special, and the stress of a big wedding shouldn't hinder that happiness the two of you have. Why wait several months or even years before tying the knot if that's what you guys want? A small elopement ceremony can give you that married life you so desperately desire, without the massive price tag or months of stressful planning and saving.

The ultimate goal should be to get married so that you and your partner can start your life together as a family. All of the stress and all of the money just gets in the way of that. When two people know what they want, they should go for it. Again, this is only if the finances and planning hinder your overall wedding experience. Some people love spending hours on the phone with vendors, making sure every detail is perfect, others get overwhelmed and stressed by it all.

Instead of taking a year or two to finally say 'I do', you could take a week or two. All of the necessary planning gets crammed into the amount of time you have, and the rest isn't worth stressing over. By getting married quicker, you avoid giving yourself things to worry about.

You Eliminate the Chaos

(Shutterstock)

In the midst of all the chaos, it's easy to forget why you are getting married in the first place. Hopefully, you have found the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Maybe you have dreams of traveling the world together, starting a family and making memories of your own.

It's very easy to let the stress and chaos surrounding a big event get in the way of the dreams you and your partner have built together. An elopement ceremony helps to clear your head. It allows your thoughts to be on the person you're about to marry, and not on all the little details that won't matter in the end. Sometimes all you need for a wedding is an intimate moment with you and your future spouse, without all the pressure of people staring at you. There is a valid argument for an elopement ceremony being more romantic and intimate than an extravagant wedding. Two people who love each other, standing there, professing their love...what more could you ask for?

You're Wedding Becomes About You

(Shutterstock)

The thing that's great about breaking society's norms and standards is that you can make your wedding completely about you. When you stop thinking about what you have to do and start focusing on what you want to do, you will be a much happier bride.

Everyone says that your wedding is about you, and then they follow that statement with a million things they think you should change or do differently. You will never please everyone, so do yourself a favor and please yourself. Decide what is truly important and memorable to you and make that a priority. You can have a customized wedding that fits you perfectly.

Maybe you want to go cake tasting together, maybe you want a specific wine for a toast, or maybe all you care about are the beautiful pictures that will end up in a photo album on your coffee table in your new home. Whatever it is that is important to you, find it. Your wedding is about you. Don't let anyone make you feel guilty for staying true to yourself. True love is a hard thing to find but following your heart, now that should be easy.

