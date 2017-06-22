Advertising

Good morning, here's our daily reminder that the U.S.A. has a huge racism problem and also a bullying problem and neither will go away if we simply ignore them. A fourth-grader named Nasir Andrews who lives in Bellevue, Washington, says she's been the target of racist bullying at her elementary school ever since she started at the school in September. But despite expressing concerns to teachers and school administrators, she says no one intervened.

"A student called me 'Nutella' and I told my after-school teacher and she said it wasn't racist and she made me write the definition of racist," Nasir told KIRO-7.

Nasir is one of about 40 black students at Ardmore Elementary, which has a large population of Hispanic, Asian, and Indian students, KIRO-7 reports. The girl's parents, Chantey and Travis Andrews, said they've been been complaining about the bullying for months but no one did anyt the district at one point "investigated" the situation. But they categorized the bullying as "unfortunate peer to peer interaction." So Nasir did what so many of us do when the system fails us: she took to Facebook. In a video which has since been shared over 35,000 times, the girl used handwritten note cards to call out her racist bullies and tell her story. "I want adults and kids to know my story," she explains in the video. "Bullying is real." It's heartbreaking that she had to make this video, and extremely badass that she did. You can watch here:

A 9-year-old Bellevue girl made this video after being bullied at school. >> kiro.tv/BellevueSchoolStory On KIRO 7 at 6 p.m., the girl and her parents share their story with KIRO 7’s Alison Grande. Posted by KIRO 7 News on Wednesday, June 21, 2017

In addition to the racist insults, Nasir says she's been teased, had her snacks taken or thrown away, and has been physically pushed, kicked and choked. In the video, she says an office worker once "threw food at me" and a boy left a note that said "die! die! die!" in her cubby.

The response to her Facebook video has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, with many commenters praising Nasir for her courage.

And many are calling out the school for doing nothing to help.

But the most moving response came from a local public safety officer who offered a helping hand.

Meanwhile, Nasir might have a new friend (if the first play date goes well):

The Bellevue School District has released this statement:

We are saddened by the experience shared in the Facebook video you referenced. We are very concerned about the well-being of all of our students. We can assure you that district and central office leaders continue to work with the family to ensure that their daughter and every student at Ardmore is receiving the support they need. The harassment, intimidation and bullying of any student is unacceptable. In the case you referenced, an investigation into the allegations has been in process.

Strength and love to this little girl and all other kids to have been and are victims of bullying.

