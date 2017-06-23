Advertising

Nina Skye is a 21-year-old woman living in Los Angeles who, until recently, was also teaching at an undisclosed Christian preschool, Fox11 Los Angeles reports. But she was fired from teaching after going public last month about her "double life" as a porn actress and preschool teacher.

So much for women being able to "have it all."

"I love teaching. I love sex. If I can get away with doing both, then I will," Skye told Fox 11 last month. "I know what I’m doing when it comes to teaching. I’m a really good teacher." She's a really good teacher, guys! So what if she has sex on camera in videos that you KNOW the parents of her students have secretly watched???

Advertising

Seriously though, it's surprising she managed to hold on to that job for so long, given her salacious Instagram presence:

Just doing my homework 📚 A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on May 14, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Nothing to see here, folks. She's just "grading papers."

Skye said she started moonlighting in porn to make some extra cash, because her teacher's salary wasn't enough to live on. "It is easy money. For my very first scene, I just did a regular boy on girl scene and I got paid $2500 on the spot," she told Fox11. "I never had that much money, ever, just handed to me in my life."

Advertising

But alas, her too-good-to-be-true employment situation didn't last long. Because less than a month after going public, administrators at her school gave her an ultimatum: quit porn, or go home. She chose porn.

Got fired from a religious school just because I do porn smh 🤔 — Nina Skye (@realninaskye) June 13, 2017

'They were really trying to pull me away from staying in the industry, they just really wanted me out," she told Fox11. "They offered help and advice, but I don't really want out of the industry."

The porn fans of Twitter seem to support her decision:

Advertising

Do what you love no Matter how crazy it may sound too others :) props Nina — Armando (@EseBrownviking) June 23, 2017

And fortunately, Skye seems to be handling the loss of her teaching job fairly well. At least according to her tweets.

This day would be much better if I had a dick in my mouth 🍆😊💦 — Nina Skye (@realninaskye) June 23, 2017

Someone help this poor woman out!!! She just lost her job!!!

In brighter news, she no longer has to adhere to the strict teachers' dress code.

Advertising

Wish I could just wear a bikini everyday 🌞🌞🌞 A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Great news, Nina Skye: now you CAN wear a bikini everyday! Yes, even this one:

This is definitely my favorite bikini 😊 A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on May 20, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

In conclusion: we need to pay teachers more in this country. Or we need to pay porn actresses more. Or both? Because honestly, no one should have to work two jobs. That's just sinful.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.