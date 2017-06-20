Life > School
Student discovers the sneakiest trick to cheat on his physics test. Twitter is obsessed.
We don't condone cheating here at Someecards. But we do condone (and applaud) creative genius. This is why we reluctantly but firmly tip our hats to Twitter user "Andrw," whose strategy for passing a physics test (without actually, you know, studying) has gone massively viral.
Are you ready for this?
bitch im ready pic.twitter.com/U5VHu0WgKZ— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 18, 2017
OMG. This is absolutely evil and genius. And clearly Twitter agrees because the tweet has wracked up nearly 100 thousand retweets in TWO DAYS. Dayum.
Andrw explained (in Spanish) how he pulled this off, so that others may learn and follow. Because Andrw may be a cheater, but he's a selfless cheater!
las chuletas para el exámen de física van a ser irreales— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 17, 2017
"The cheat sheet for this physics exam is going to be 'gangster.'"
todo el espacio que tengo bajo las uñas lo voy a cubrir con pequeños papelitos con fórmulas escritas— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 17, 2017
"All the space under my nails I've covered with tiny pieces of paper with written formulas."
he hecho un test con la fórmula más larga y entra de puta madre con la fuente arial al tamaño 3 pic.twitter.com/dyWMMszfNs— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 17, 2017
"I've done a test with the longest and most [CURSE WORD] formula with arial font size 3."
con la impresora me caben unas tres fórmulas por uña pic.twitter.com/fRBq9SMOrK— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 17, 2017
"With the printer, I could fit three formulas per nail."
Oh and of course Andrw's nail game is strong on BOTH SIDES of the nails. Like we would expect anything less from this innovator??
And did it work? Andrw feared going hugely viral might spoil his scheme.
my notifications wont stop growing and my phone cant handle it so i had to silence them rip— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 18, 2017
im sure my physhics teacher alredy saw this lmao
But it didn't! Blessed be.
BITCH HE DIDNT SEE SHIT AND THE SHITTY ASS FORMULAS HELPED LIKE I HAVE PASSED FOR SURE OMG— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 19, 2017
OMG.
We crown Andrw the global champion of fashion-forward cheating.
But this guy is for sure a runner up:
I don't know what's more genius. This or that my friend wrote formulas into his tattoo. pic.twitter.com/YiuPSR0NDj— Brian. (@TheKidBrian) June 18, 2017
And this person has potential:
Imagine fitting the whole book pic.twitter.com/GpxwO490OF— laliebee (@laliec12) June 19, 2017
Here's what that might look like:
me showing up to class on exam day. pic.twitter.com/XiM7JjrhEG— elizabeth (@alCOLEholic_23) June 18, 2017
Andrw also turned his cheating strategy into a teachable moment by dropping some knowledge about gender roles:
if i had a shot for every time someone mistook me as a girl id still be drunk by tommorow— andrw (@glxzwdwyws) June 18, 2017
boys can have nice nails too so sTOP GENDER ROLES
HELL YEAH ANDRW. We don't normally condone cheating, but when it's creative, fashionable AND feminist? HELL YEAH WE'RE ON BOARD.
But the question remains....
Besides, if presidents can cheat their way into office, who's to stop a student from cheating on the occasional physics test? Just saying.