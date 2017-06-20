Advertising

We don't condone cheating here at Someecards. But we do condone (and applaud) creative genius. This is why we reluctantly but firmly tip our hats to Twitter user "Andrw," whose strategy for passing a physics test (without actually, you know, studying) has gone massively viral.

The man, the myth. The legend.
The man, the myth. The legend.
Twitter

Are you ready for this?

Advertising

OMG. This is absolutely evil and genius. And clearly Twitter agrees because the tweet has wracked up nearly 100 thousand retweets in TWO DAYS. Dayum.

Andrw explained (in Spanish) how he pulled this off, so that others may learn and follow. Because Andrw may be a cheater, but he's a selfless cheater!

"The cheat sheet for this physics exam is going to be 'gangster.'"

Advertising

"All the space under my nails I've covered with tiny pieces of paper with written formulas."

"I've done a test with the longest and most [CURSE WORD] formula with arial font size 3."

"With the printer, I could fit three formulas per nail."

Advertising

Oh and of course Andrw's nail game is strong on BOTH SIDES of the nails. Like we would expect anything less from this innovator??

Party in the front, cheating in the back.
Party in the front, cheating in the back.

And did it work? Andrw feared going hugely viral might spoil his scheme.

But it didn't! Blessed be.

Advertising

OMG.

We crown Andrw the global champion of fashion-forward cheating.

But this guy is for sure a runner up:

Advertising

And this person has potential:

Here's what that might look like:

Andrw also turned his cheating strategy into a teachable moment by dropping some knowledge about gender roles:

Advertising

HELL YEAH ANDRW. We don't normally condone cheating, but when it's creative, fashionable AND feminist? HELL YEAH WE'RE ON BOARD.

But the question remains....

Besides, if presidents can cheat their way into office, who's to stop a student from cheating on the occasional physics test? Just saying.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.