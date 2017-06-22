Advertising

Despite temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees, the Isca academy in Exeter, England, refused to let boys come to school in anything but the approved school uniform. That uniform doesn't include shorts for boys, but it does include skirts—and no one bothered to specify the gender.

So a protest was born, and it looks super comfortable.

Most tweets supporting boys at Devon school wearing skirts to lessons in protest at not being allowed to put on shorts in heatwave. pic.twitter.com/POWm2oTUVj — Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) June 22, 2017

Advertising

According to local outlet Devon Live, the protest began when a 14-year-old boy asked an administrator if he could wear shorts, you know, because of the sweltering heat.

She told him "he would be put in the isolation room for the rest of the week" if he dared, according to his mother.

One brave reporter went live on the scene:

Boys from every year at Isca Academy in Exeter are protesting about their right to wear shorts by coming to school in skirts. Posted by Devon Live on Thursday, June 22, 2017 The head teacher then made the classic mistake of giving an inch. "The head teacher told them 'Well you can wear a skirt if you like' but I think she was being sarcastic."

Advertising

The inch became a mile.

The Guardian reports that "a handful" of dudes showed up on Wednesday looking ice cool in airy skirts. One was reprimanded for showing too much skin. Another because his "legs [were] too hairy."

So the next day, sensing the momentum, guys brought razors.

"Now there are about 50 boys who are trying to borrow skirts off the girls and they all say they are going to wear them," rejoiced one mom.

Advertising

"Children also don't like injustice. The boys see the women teachers in sandals and nice cool skirts and tops while they are wearing long trousers and shoes and the older boys have to wear blazers. They just think it's unfair that they can't wear shorts in this heat."

Are you really surprised the world's celebrating their movement?

Boys at Isca Academy in Exeter wear skirts to school in protest at not being allowed to wear shorts in hot weather. pic.twitter.com/XHrffnSQEN — Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) June 22, 2017

Fair play to the lads!



Certainly getting the publicity they deserve to overturn an absurd uniform rule. https://t.co/SM5Mmllk7d — Ian Martin (@ian0martin) June 22, 2017

Advertising

No messing with these Devon boys during the #ukheatwave https://t.co/NxgfKsbVkH — Emma Thomasson (@emmathomasson) June 22, 2017

Direct action is always stylish https://t.co/b7voZk9rK6 — Carl Gent (@GentCarl) June 22, 2017

While I applaud any breaking of gender norms, this really is more about the weather and stupid school uniform policy than it is that. https://t.co/ShxF6mVOWQ — ¡No pasarán! (@ThatSabineGirl) June 22, 2017

Advertising

This makes me proud to be an Exeter boy, albeit a slightly older one. Thunderous applause for these dudes. https://t.co/fcyX0z0OPB — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) June 22, 2017

Administrators are finally reviewing the school uniform policy.

But the trend has begun.

Can't fight against the youth. Skirts are the future.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.