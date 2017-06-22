Advertising

Despite temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees, the Isca academy in Exeter, England, refused to let boys come to school in anything but the approved school uniform. That uniform doesn't include shorts for boys, but it does include skirts—and no one bothered to specify the gender.

So a protest was born, and it looks super comfortable.

Gang up.
According to local outlet Devon Live, the protest began when a 14-year-old boy asked an administrator if he could wear shorts, you know, because of the sweltering heat.

She told him "he would be put in the isolation room for the rest of the week" if he dared, according to his mother.

One brave reporter went live on the scene:

Boys from every year at Isca Academy in Exeter are protesting about their right to wear shorts by coming to school in skirts.

The head teacher then made the classic mistake of giving an inch. "The head teacher told them 'Well you can wear a skirt if you like' but I think she was being sarcastic."

The inch became a mile.

The Guardian reports that "a handful" of dudes showed up on Wednesday looking ice cool in airy skirts. One was reprimanded for showing too much skin. Another because his "legs [were] too hairy."

So the next day, sensing the momentum, guys brought razors.

"Now there are about 50 boys who are trying to borrow skirts off the girls and they all say they are going to wear them," rejoiced one mom.

"Children also don't like injustice. The boys see the women teachers in sandals and nice cool skirts and tops while they are wearing long trousers and shoes and the older boys have to wear blazers. They just think it's unfair that they can't wear shorts in this heat."

Are you really surprised the world's celebrating their movement?

Administrators are finally reviewing the school uniform policy.

But the trend has begun.

Can't fight against the youth. Skirts are the future.

