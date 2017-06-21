Advertising

A high school valedictorian and class president and overachiever in Exeter, Pennsylvania got his mic turned off during his speech when he called out the administration for having an "authoritative attitude." The staff really showed him, by going extra authoritarian and booting him off midway through his remarks.

Well, Jimmy Kimmel, himself no stranger to sticking it to the man, tracked the kid down to deliver the speech that didn't clear the school's censors but was tame enough for ABC's. Eighteen-year-old Pete Butera is going to the Villanova University in the fall, and made a stop on national television first.

"Have you learned your lesson that you should always carry a bullhorn in your pants?" Kimmel asked, the "pants bullhorn" actually behind a stellar idea for a startup.

The late night host left Butera with some stellar advice as he ventures into adulthood: "Keep being a pain in the ass."

Amen to that.

