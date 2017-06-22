Advertising

Good news for those of us who communicate solely through emojis: the folks at Unicode Consortium have released an update that includes tons of new emojis for you to spam your friends and family with.

giphy

Emojipedia announced the addition of 69 (nice) new emojis on Tuesday, and this update is the most magical yet. The update features wizards, fairies, elves, merpeople and zombies. What, did all emojis go to a Renaissance faire or something?

This is the most exciting news since we were finally given long anticipated taco emoji in 2015.

Advertising

Emojipedia

Of course, many of the new emojis also come in different genders and races.

Now there is truly an emoji for every occasion:

Going on the 8th hour of your 10th hour shift:

Emojipedia

I like to bring my spoon in the shower:

Emojipedia

Advertising

Wanna see my thingamabobs?

Emojipedia

Rosebud:

Emojipedia

Brb, taking the Hobbits to Isengard:

emojipedia

The update also includes the highly anticipated introduction of two dinosaur emojis,

Emojipedia

Advertising

a woman in a Hijab,

Emojipedia

a breastfeeding woman,

Emojipedia

and what Emojipedia calls "The Colbert Emoji."

Emojipedia

Advertising

See the resemblance?

giphy

Other new emojis include a UFO, a rare steak, some people doing yoga and, my favorite, a couple of vampires.

But there is some bad news. According to Emojipedia, Apple only updates their iOS with new emoji support between September-December, so if you have an iPhone, it might be a few months before you have access to the new set. Womp wommmmmp.

Advertising

That's okay, though. Until then you can always do some emoji math to get your point across.

💁 + 🐠 = mermaid

That totally works, right?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.