20 people share the dumbest thing they did in their 20s.

sMost people say their 20s were messy. Poor decision-making, coping with substances, thinking you were a fully developed adult, but your brain doesn't finish until you're in your late 20s. It all usually leads to why so many people view their 20s as a time for poor decision-making.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, people share the dumbest things they did in their 20s.

They write:

1. orange_cuse says:

Decided against contributing to my company's matching 401k. Cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars.

2. SystemNovel7112 says:

Beg to be loved.

3. big-bad-bird says: