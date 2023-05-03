20 people share the dumbest thing they did in their 20s.

sMost people say their 20s were messy. Poor decision-making, coping with substances, thinking you were a fully developed adult, but your brain doesn't finish until you're in your late 20s. It all usually leads to why so many people view their 20s as a time for poor decision-making.
They write:
1. orange_cuse says:
Decided against contributing to my company's matching 401k. Cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars.
2. SystemNovel7112 says:
Beg to be loved.
3. big-bad-bird says:
Worked way too hard and burnt out. Sacrificed family time. Sacrificed health. Need to pace yourself at the age of 20-30.