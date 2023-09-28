Man snaps at aunt who pressures him to take disabled cousin for ride in his Mustang.

The truth can set you free, but it can also kick off an awkward and hurtful situation. It all depends on the context and what the truth at hand is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his aunt why he won't let her son ride in his car. He wrote:

"AITA for bluntly telling someone why their disabled son isn't allowed in my muscle car?"

I 26m work full-time as a driving instructor. Due to the location of my school, the bulk of the people I work with are from a rehab center next door. This has sadly led to my current situation with my aunt over her disabled son(14m) who attends a day program they host. It started a month ago when I picked up the Mustang I had pre-ordered through a dealership.