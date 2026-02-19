'Do extenuating circumstances count when evaluating a student's potential for grad school?'

Alternatively, do my specific anxieties make me incompatible with the culture of academia? I love my city too much to permanently relocate, and I sometimes have difficulty adjusting to change (depending on the situation).

Yet, academia seems very transient. I guess things do become more stable once you get tenure (which I understand is long shot to begin with), but even if I made it that far, I wouldn't be willing to move absolutely anywhere to achieve it. Even if I was willing to move from this city (which I'm not), there are some cities/regions that I'd refuse to relocate to.

I'm afraid of flying. I could possibly handle a short flight (i.e. no more than hour or hour 1/2 tops), but the idea of "frequent flying" (especially across long distances or internationally) terrifies me.