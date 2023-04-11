16 everyday parts of life that people don't realize are actually dangerous.

There are a lot of dangerous things out in the world. Cars, nettie pots, and pools without gates are just a few dangerous things out there. The best you can do is minimize risk and continue your life.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people share the everyday things that we don't realize pose danger to our lives.

They write:

1. Elementus94 says:

Walking up or down stairs the most common accident at home is falling down the stairs.

2. IndividualPlate8255 says:

Metal folding chairs. I knew someone who lost fingers when one slammed shut on their hand.

3. Hekatevenstar says:

Putting your feet on the dashboard. It is extremely dangerous.

4. crankyweasels says: