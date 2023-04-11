16 everyday parts of life that people don't realize are actually dangerous.

There are a lot of dangerous things out in the world. Cars, nettie pots, and pools without gates are just a few dangerous things out there. The best you can do is minimize risk and continue your life.
They write:
1. Elementus94 says:
Walking up or down stairs the most common accident at home is falling down the stairs.
2. IndividualPlate8255 says:
Metal folding chairs. I knew someone who lost fingers when one slammed shut on their hand.
3. Hekatevenstar says:
Putting your feet on the dashboard. It is extremely dangerous.
4. crankyweasels says: