21yo asked to adopt kids of dying woman; she was his late-dad's ex-girlfriend.

u/ComfortableMessage73 never had a good relationship with his dad's ex or her children. He denied her request that he take her kids in after she died. But he needed to know if he did the right thing so he asked Reddit:
My dad dated Anna on and off from the time I was 13. In their one extended off period (almost two years) she had a daughter and was pregnant with another daughter. They got back together while Anna was still pregnant and were back to their on and off relationship.
For the most part they lived together through all the off parts of their relationship from the beginning. It was rough living there when they weren't together. They brought other people back and were generally just toxic and had a sh*tty relationship.