21yo asked to adopt kids of dying woman; she was his late-dad's ex-girlfriend.

There might be nothing more horrible than having to find a new home for your children after being given a terminal diagnosis. But who do you ask? One young man was shocked to be asked by his late-father's ex-girlfriend and didn't feel it was appropriate.

u/ComfortableMessage73 never had a good relationship with his dad's ex or her children. He denied her request that he take her kids in after she died. But he needed to know if he did the right thing so he asked Reddit:

AITA (am I the a-hole) for telling my late dad's ex girlfriend that I don't want her kids?

My dad dated Anna on and off from the time I was 13. In their one extended off period (almost two years) she had a daughter and was pregnant with another daughter. They got back together while Anna was still pregnant and were back to their on and off relationship.