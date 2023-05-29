Young aunt refuses to take in orphaned niece; is 'ok with her going into foster care.'

We know that when a person gets married, they're usually marrying their partner's family as well. But how far should one be expected to go for their inherited family?

One couple was faced with a difficult decision of whether or not to take in their recently orphaned niece. The husband, and blood relative to the little girl, wants to take her in but according to his wife, the OP, there are several reasons this isn't a good idea. However, the alternative is foster care. OP went to Reddit to ask:

AITA (am I the a-hole) for not wanting to take in my husbands niece and being ok with her going into foster care?

My husbands sister just died. She was an addict and she od’d. She left behind 2 kids, Rose (almost 17) and Lilly (7).