Parents shun son for telling 'favorite' kid she's adopted; 'If they didn’t, I would.'

Identity is a fragile thing. Many adoptive parents think it's a good idea to let their kids believe that they're biological children, with devestating consequences.

When a grown adoptee made a choice that he thought was best for his family, he was shunned by his parents. So, he asked Reddit:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my sister we were adopted?"

u/sisterrunaway writes:

My (23M) sister, Elizabeth, and I were adopted. We have the same biological parents but were removed from their care when I was 7 and Elizabeth was a baby. We were placed in the system and our first set of foster parents adopted us. They had an older biological daughter, Georgia, who was 10 at the time.

Once it was finalized, my adoptive parents told myself and Georgia that they didn’t want Elizabeth to ever know that she was adopted. They said I was to pretend that they were our biological parents. I was confused and didn’t understand why, but eventually agreed.