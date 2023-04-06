Parents shun son for telling 'favorite' kid she's adopted; 'If they didn’t, I would.'

When a grown adoptee made a choice that he thought was best for his family, he was shunned by his parents. So, he asked Reddit:
u/sisterrunaway writes:
My (23M) sister, Elizabeth, and I were adopted. We have the same biological parents but were removed from their care when I was 7 and Elizabeth was a baby. We were placed in the system and our first set of foster parents adopted us. They had an older biological daughter, Georgia, who was 10 at the time.
Once it was finalized, my adoptive parents told myself and Georgia that they didn’t want Elizabeth to ever know that she was adopted. They said I was to pretend that they were our biological parents. I was confused and didn’t understand why, but eventually agreed.
Georgia was more willing than I was. While we don’t exactly look much like our adoptive parents, we have similar hair colors and are of the same race and even ethnicity, so it wasn’t unbelievable. We moved states shortly after. Adoptive parents don’t have a ton of family so it was easy to basically start over and no one knew.