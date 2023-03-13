Half-brother tells half-sister she is 'not really part of the family.' UPDATED

Sibling realtionships are complicated.

Your siblings can somehow find this perfect way to hurt you the most. One mom was at a loss for what to when her daughter was destroyed by what her half-brother said to her. It's an upsetting story, but they came out the other side of it for the better.

Desperately need advice for my daughter

Coming here because I really need advice. I had a daughter with my boyfriend who ended passing away when she was 2 months old.

When she was almost 3, I married my current husband. We have 2 sons and a daughter together. My daughter calls my husband dad and he has always treated her like she was one of his own. He always tells me that he fell in love with her first. The kids have been raised as “full” siblings.

My kids are now Maria (16f), John (13m), Scott ( 12m) and Nina (10f).