Teen says 'no' to being adopted by stepmom after mother's death. AITA?

While this quote is a touching reminder that family is not stagnant and can evolve and grow to include new, important members of our lives, it's not always that simple. One daughter was distressed by her stepmother's insistence on adopting her after her mother's death. She tried to explain her feelings but she is worried that her rejection is creating a deeper divide in her newfound family.
For a little backstory I’m F(17) and my mother passed away when I was 12 from a drunk driver. It was extremely tough on me and my entire family. I was her only child and was very close with her.
My dad M(46) got re married a little over one year after my moms death. It wasn’t easy for me to accept that my dad has to move on. He got married pretty soon into his relationship which was also not easy for me to come to terms with.