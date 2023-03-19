Teen says 'no' to being adopted by stepmom after mother's death. AITA?

“Step parents are not around to replace biological parents, rather to augment a child’s life experience.” -Azriel Johnson

While this quote is a touching reminder that family is not stagnant and can evolve and grow to include new, important members of our lives, it's not always that simple. One daughter was distressed by her stepmother's insistence on adopting her after her mother's death. She tried to explain her feelings but she is worried that her rejection is creating a deeper divide in her newfound family.

AITA for not wanting my step mom to adopt me and become my mother?

pinksocks_01

For a little backstory I’m F(17) and my mother passed away when I was 12 from a drunk driver. It was extremely tough on me and my entire family. I was her only child and was very close with her.