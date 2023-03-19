Woman reveals she rejects her former adoption in UK Mother's Day post. AITA?

We'll keep this one short.

AITA for ruining English Mother's Day for my former adoptive mother?

Deep-Bat-4500

My former adoptive mother was also my stepmother. She and my father forced the adoption on me against my will when I was 7 because she couldn't have children biologically, my mom was dead and they felt like she "deserved" the official mother title and a place on my birth certificate.

I never wanted it and begged them not to but was ignored. They even lied and said my dad was sick to push the judges hand, because apparently with me saying no, they needed something that would make a judge think it would be in my best interest.

So they pretended dad was worried something would get worse and the judge decided it was safer for me. I never forgave them.