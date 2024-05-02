'My mom is having an affair with her BFF and I haven't told my dad.' AITA? UPDATED 4X

T also lets me know he wants to plan something for my mom's upcoming birthday. He wants to make it special now that I know too. Just the 3 of us. I told him I needed time to think about it. Which brings me here. I'm honestly pretty much conflicted right now. T is definitely a great guy and my mom is a great person too. I never had a connection with my father but he is still my father no matter what.

I just need some advises to work on. She is going to file for divorce in january as soon as I get my and T gets his finances in order to support her. few other things to be noted: We are not from US. Dad is a kind person at times but is an alcoholic and verbally abuses me and mom to this day.