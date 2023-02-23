15 people share the most unintentionally profound thing they've ever heard.

We've all looked for signs in the stars, quotes that will change our lives, or wisdom that penetrates all the barriers of experience and difference.
Ironically, the most profound chunks of wisdom often slip out in ways we'd least expect. A passing exchange with someone can radically alter our entire life perspective. A simple sentence can cause us to reexamine and reflect on our own behaviors.
I'm not here to go into debt to impress a neighbor I don't like. - Grandpa
When I was in Italy visiting my 88-year-old grandpa last month he was showing me around his friend's old house. He picked some random rock up off the ground outside, a reasonably large-sized one with smooth edges and no cracks.
He said to me in his sort of broken English, "rock must roll many times to get that round." and then started laughing hysterically, like he had been saving that "joke" for the last 40 years. I'm not even sure why I find it so profound, but I think about it a lot.