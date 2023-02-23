15 people share the most unintentionally profound thing they've ever heard.

We've all looked for signs in the stars, quotes that will change our lives, or wisdom that penetrates all the barriers of experience and difference.

Ironically, the most profound chunks of wisdom often slip out in ways we'd least expect. A passing exchange with someone can radically alter our entire life perspective. A simple sentence can cause us to reexamine and reflect on our own behaviors.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the most unintentionally profound things they've ever heard, and it's fascinating.

I'm not here to go into debt to impress a neighbor I don't like. - Grandpa

2. From ocktick:

When I was in Italy visiting my 88-year-old grandpa last month he was showing me around his friend's old house. He picked some random rock up off the ground outside, a reasonably large-sized one with smooth edges and no cracks.