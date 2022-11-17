16 people share what inspired the moment they asked 'what am I doing with my life?'

One day you're just a person doing your job and your daily routine, and the next minute you're staring off into the abyss wondering how we're just all floating on a little rock in space...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's one moment you found yourself asking yourself 'What the hell am I doing with my life?'" people were ready to share their funniest, weirdest or most profound existential moment.

1.

I was working nights, going to college days, and socializing and sleeping at... ummm....huh. Got so exhausted I was hallucinating while driving. Finally snapped when I realized I had to go to work again and hadn't slept since the last time I had to go to work and was breaking down physically and mentally.

F*ck this, went to bed and slept 2 days. And since 2 no-call no-shows was a fireable offense, I was now blissfully unemployed. - Amish_Cyberbully

2.

When I woke up one day and realized my life is exactly the same as it was 10 years ago. - brokeneclipses

3.