17 people share the standard advice that was great 20 years ago but horrible now.

"You better learn cursive," "always mail a thank you letter after an interview," or "just stop by and give them your resume?" Sometimes standard advice doesn't keep up with the times...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was great advice 20 years ago, but definitely isn’t now?" people were ready to share the advice that almost certainly hasn't aged very well. Who knew that the same people who were told not to talk to strangers would end up regularly using an app where you get in a stranger's car and paying them to drive you somewhere? Oops...

1.

Buy that house!! Sure it seems weird that you qualified for such a high home loan but I'm sure they wouldn't offer it to you if you couldn't afford it. - JD_85

2.

"Spending whole day on the internet would never make you successful in life" - livelifereal

3.