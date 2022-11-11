16 people share the thing they tried once and will never do again.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you try and found out it’s not for you?" people were ready to share the one thing they gave the old college try, but will never, under any circumstances, do again. R.I.P., working in the service industry or training for a marathon. We can't all be good at everything.
Playing the guitar. My teacher straight up promised to give me an A for effort if I didn't come to class anymore. - cassiecas88
Being a responsible adult, it's fucking sh*t - a_Tom_in_Turmoil
Being active on social media. I prefer to keep to myself and not share my life online. - happystar-
Trying to change myself to please everyone. It’s exhausting, it’s not self-respecting, and it took me too long to learn this. But at least I’ve learned and am growing from this. - chibinoi