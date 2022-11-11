16 people share the thing they tried once and will never do again.

Trying new things that might be out of your comfort zone is an important part of life, but there are some jobs, hobbies or adventures that go in the "nobody can ever make me do this again" category...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you try and found out it’s not for you?" people were ready to share the one thing they gave the old college try, but will never, under any circumstances, do again. R.I.P., working in the service industry or training for a marathon. We can't all be good at everything.

1.

Playing the guitar. My teacher straight up promised to give me an A for effort if I didn't come to class anymore. - cassiecas88

2.

Being a responsible adult, it's fucking sh*t - a_Tom_in_Turmoil

3.

Being active on social media. I prefer to keep to myself and not share my life online. - happystar-

