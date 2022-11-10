18 'great' things people need to stop trying to convince others to support.

Trends come and go and low-rise jeans ebb and flow, but there are some classic words of wisdom or generally overrated things that are annoyingly relentless...

Go away, 5 day 40-hour work week. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are you sick of people trying to convince you is great?" people were ready to vent about the things they think are criminally over-hyped. What's the point of gambling on the "stock market" if you don't even get free drinks like in a casino? Do you really need to save for "retirement" if nobody can retire anymore? Is avocado toast really worth $18 dollars? Yes it is.

1.

Natural remedies. Those are what people used when they didn't have anything else and didn't know any better. Pharmaceutical chemicals for the win! - No_Antelope_6604

2.

Taylor Swift. I just can't seem to get into her, and her cult-like fanbase trying to drill in that she is god is something else - walmartvicfuentes

3.