'Deceased girlfriend’s mother threatening to sue for equity in my home.' UPDATED

For what it is worth, my girlfriend’s mother has never liked me and has been particularly vicious towards me, including an accusation that I was responsible for my girlfriend’s death (she died of natural causes).

I have not spoken to her since this outburst which was shortly after my girlfriend’s funeral. Her mother was the executor of my girlfriend’s estate. My girlfriend’s family, including her father and siblings, have always supported me and have denounced her.

Basically I am wondering if I need to actually need to worry about this and what questions I need to ask when I meet with an attorney on Monday. My name is on everything, I can’t even find any receipts or anything that even has her name on it.