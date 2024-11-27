Man gives up: 'My family loves my ex and keep inviting her to family get togethers.' + UPDATE

"My family loves my ex and keep inviting her to family get togethers."

AwkwardSweetTA

My ex and I dated for 5 years. My family adored her and it was assumed that we would be getting married soon. About a year ago, she broke up with me out of nowhere saying that I was not enough of a man for her (brutal I know). After months of therapy, I started dating somebody new.

Now during my therapy months, my family had already invited her to certain events. My family asked me if she could still come and because I still wanted her back I said yes. As soon as I started to date someone new and my ex had attended her last invited event, I thought that was the end of it.