'My husband ghosted me after sleeping at a coworker's house overnight. Advice?'

For the proceeding week, he blatantly ignored my existence. Would laugh and joke with his friends on the phone. Never look me in the eye. Whenever I tried to talk to him he would sit on the stairs of the couch and stare into the distance and say nothing. Or he would say he has said all he has to say. I was.. heartbroken. Still am.

The next Saturday, I had a talk with myself and chose to leave the home and stay with my parents as this treatment was severely affecting my mental health. I packed up what I could, took my cat and got in the car, saying nothing to him.