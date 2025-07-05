'Husband moved in his siblings without even letting me know. All of our future plans have basically been thrown away.' UPDATED

I know some people will probably still think I'm an "idiot" or that I was "manipulated to now caring for them" (even though they have staff) or "this was his plan all along" or something (He never asked me to, and still doesn't fully trust the staff, hence why we still have cameras in their designated areas where they frequent with the twins). But I am truly happy with my life now, and see a bright future for us all.

I never thought I would log back into this account. I forgot about it for a while. This is not a gloating or "gotcha" thing for me. I understand that some people were generally trying to help, give tough love, or were trying to look out for me.