Man leaves bride at the altar, later explains he found out ex is pregnant. + Update

After 11 I told everyone who bought gifts to take them back and get their money back, a few of them refused and had me keep the gifts they got. So now I'm back at the hotel we got and I'm alone.

This morning I got a couple of missed calls from my fiancé and several messages that I haven't opened yet. I'm so angry at him, he humiliated me yesterday by not showing up when he could've told me he was getting cold feet.

I had my friend message him that I want to be left alone and that if he showed up to the hotel room I was going to call my brothers to have him removed. So far he hasn't shown up but I am getting phone calls from his friends probably all wanting me to speak to him.