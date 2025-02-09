'My marriage is falling apart, and with it so will my life. Advice needed.' UPDATED

I'm sorry about rambling and not laying out my thoughts well. I just feel like my life is falling apart. I genuinely love my wife, and I think that I have been a good husband to her. But it's like she's become a completely different person and I am unable to understand her.

I'm a great dad. I put my family's needs ahead of my own. I cook. I clean. I sacrifice so much of my time and energy to make sure they have what they need. But my wife doesn't see any of it. All she sees is what I do wrong. I feel lost. I feel hopeless. I feel alone.

