'My past infidelity has came to life. I need advice on saving my relationship with my husband and sister.' UPDATED

As for your guy friends, no more hanging out with them without your husband there. Yes, that probably sucks for you, but that is an outcome of your actions. Anything else is going to trigger your husband.

As for your sister, you don't have one anymore. You betrayed her in the worst way possible, lied about it for years, and weren't even the one to tell her. Instead, it was her husband and your affair partner telling her in order to hurt her even worse.