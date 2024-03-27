Daughter uncovers dad's affair with woman three years older than her, gets the blame. Updated 2X

"My dad is having an affair with a 29 year old woman"

WeenieButton

Some back story:

Almost a year ago my family experienced the loss of my grandpa, my dad’s father. It was sudden and it struck my father really hard.

He started having more emotional outbursts, being more reclusive, etc.. and we tried our best to be understanding and help him in anyway he needed. He found himself a therapist and seemed to be working through a lot of his feelings and thoughts.

He still wasn’t acting entirely like the him we once knew but death affects everyone differently and this made his behaviour easy to excuse. My dad and I don’t live in the same city and so we often meet up at half way points for lunch. We have always been close so it’s common place for us to talk about our feelings, emotions and recent life events with each other.