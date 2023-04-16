People respond to the unpopular opinion: ‘It's wrong to call elderly people cute.'

Reddit's "Unpopular Opinion" community is a place for people to pose discussions about subjects they believe are typically ignored — or to state opinions they think go against the grain. They're not always as "unpopular" as advertised, but the following is an interesting point you don't hear too often, and sparked an interesting discussion in the comments. The OP wrote:

Unpopular Opinion: Calling older people “cute” and treating them like children is wrong and harmful

Disclaimer, I’m in my early 40’s but this has been concerning me since I discovered it was a thing back in 2012. Since then I’ve encountered people with this attitude both professionally and personally and it seriously makes me feel sick.